Police officer working in Rishi Sunak’s protection team arrested over alleged UK general election bets

The Metropolitan Police said the officer was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

A police constable working as part of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s protection team has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office following an investigation into alleged bets related to the timing of the upcoming UK general election, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement, a said: “We can confirm that on Friday, 14 June, the Met were contacted by the Gambling Commission who informed us that they were investigating alleged bets made by a police constable from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, which were related to the timing of the general election.

“The matter was immediately referred to officers in the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.

“The officer was subsequently arrested on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged betting offences, and our investigation is running in parallel to that.”

The Gambling Commission in the UK has said it is investigating “the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election”.

A spokesperson said: “The Gambling Commission regulates gambling in the interests of consumers and the wider public.

“Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time.” – PA