Rebels call on Sunak to pull Rwanda immigration Bill ahead of crucial vote

Members of the right wing of the Conservative party are this afternoon trying to pressure British prime minister Rishi Sunak into abandoning legislation on immigration that has split his party into three camps.

Mr Sunak is in danger of losing a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which he is desperate to push through to enable Britain to deport illegal immigrants to the African country, fulfilling a key political promise.

Mark Francois, a member of the right-wing European Research Group (ERG), has called on the prime minister to completely rework the legislation, which he said has “too many holes in it”.

A so-called “star chamber” of ERG-linked lawyers, led by the Tory MP Bill Cash who examined the Bill, has concluded that it provides only an “incomplete solution” as it does not completely outlaw legal challenges by illegal immigrants to their deportation.

Mr Sunak’s office, meanwhile, has released internal government legal advice that says Britain would be in breach of international law if it completely outlaws legal challenges by illegal immigrants facing deportation to Rwanda. Number 10 Downing Street also said it would be “alien to the UK’s constitutional traditions” of justice.

Further pressure has been heaped upon Mr Sunak, who is distracted at the UK’s Covid-19 Inquiry, by other right-wing factions who want the Bill toughened up. The so-called Common Sense group of MPs linked to right-wingers such as Tory vice-chairman, Lee Anderson, is due to meet this evening at 6pm to hear from Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and one-time Sunak ally who resigned last week because he didn’t believe the legislation was tough enough.

In addition to the right-wingers who want the Bill toughened and Mr Sunak’s supporters, who back the legislation in its current guise, a third camp has emerged on the moderate left or so-called One Nation wing of the Tory. They fear the proposals could already be in breach of international law, and are also due to meet this evening at about 6pm to consider how to proceed.

Mr Sunak’s options are complicated by the fact that he has a working majority of just 56 Commons votes to pass legislation that has cleaved his parliamentary party apart on one of the hot button topics, immigration, that are most important to its voters.

It is unclear whether the potential rebels on the right and left of the party can together muster the 29 votes against that would be needed to defeat the Bill at its second reading tomorrow night. Several have indicated that they may abstain instead, and table amendments after Christmas if it limps through the next stage.

However, if 57 or more Tories were to abstain, then the Bill would also be defeated tomorrow – there are up to 100 members of the One Nation group alone, while the various overlapping right-wing factions constitute another sizeable, if unknown, chunk.

With his whips office in panic mode, Mr Sunak may be forced into pulling the legislation entirely to avoid defeat tomorrow, presaging a major political embarrassment for him that could fatally undermine him on an issue that could yet force Britain into an early general election.