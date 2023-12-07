UK Covid inquiry: Boris Johnson denies wanting to ‘let the virus rip’ during pandemic

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has said he was not “reconciled” to Covid deaths or thought it wise to “let it rip” in the autumn of 2020.

Mr Johnson strongly rejected the idea that he backed such a strategy as the-then government grappled with rising Covid cases in September 2020.

He conceded the idea behind the phrase came up in discussions inside Downing Street as he pondered how to respond to an impending second wave.

Appearing before the Covid-19 inquiry as he gave his second day of evidence, Mr Johnson was pressed on diary extracts from Patrick Vallance, the government’s former chief scientific adviser, on his thinking in the second half of the year.

Mr Vallance, in one diary entry in August, said Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going”.

In another entry from October, the top scientist said the-then prime minister was “obsessed with average age of death being 82″.

Later, in May 2021, Mr Vallance wrote: “PM meeting – Cx (Chancellor, then Rishi Sunak) suddenly pipes up on incentives already in place. Argues that we should let it rip a bit.”

Mr Johnson firmly denied that the extracts represented a glimpse into a government that favoured no national lockdown “until the last possible moment” and instead backed a tiered system.

Hugo Keith KC, the inquiry counsel, asked Mr Johnson if these “secretly held” views were why he resisted a second lockdown, an idea Mr Johnson said that was “completely wrong”.

His tone clearly angry, Mr Johnson said: “My position was that we had to save human life at all ages. That was the objective of the strategy, and by the way, that is what we did.

“It does not do justice to our thoughts, our feelings, my thoughts, my feelings, to say that we were remotely reconciled to fatalities ... I had to challenge the consensus in the meetings. You’ve got to understand that these meetings comprised an overwhelming number of very, very talented, brilliant public health officials, civil servants, and scientists. Basically I had to speak for everybody who wasn’t in the meeting, and who wanted these points put to the scientists.”

Mr Johnson told the inquiry he assumed then-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s flagship “eat out to help out” hospitality scheme had been cleared by government scientists and was surprised to learn later it was not.

In evidence that could pose notable difficulties for the prime minister when he appears before the inquiry on Monday, Mr Johnson said it would have been “normal” for advisers such as Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, to have been briefed, and that he assumed this was the case.

Asked about the-then chancellor’s scheme, which subsidised people to eat in person at restaurants and cafes, Mr Johnson said the plan was “within the budget of risk” given lower infection rates that summer.

“At the time it was aired to me it was not presented to me as an acceleration, but something to make sense of the freedoms we were already giving,” he said.

Earlier evidence heard that the scheme was not discussed in advance with scientific advisers, and that even Matt Hancock, then the health secretary, only knew about it on the day it was presented to cabinet. Mr Whitty referred to the scheme later as “eat out to help the virus”.

Questioned by Mr Keith, Mr Johnson said he thought that Mr Whitty and Mr Vallance “must” have know about eat out to help out.

“I’m fairly confident that it was discussed several times in meetings in which I believe they must have been present,” Mr Johnson said.

“I don’t understand how something so well-publicised as that could have been smuggled past the scientific advice – I don’t see how that could have happened.”

When Mr Keith pointed out that even in his witness statement to the inquiry, Mr Johnson still said he assumed the scheme had been discussed with Mr Vallance and Mr Whitty, the former prime minister replied: “I said that in my statement because I frankly assumed that it must have been discussed with them. And I’m perplexed as to how something as significant as that could have got through.”

As the hearing discussed delays to the second lockdown, Mr Keith showed Mr Johnson a series of extracts from Mr Vallance’s contemporaneous diary, one of which recounted Mr Johnson arguing in May 2020 that “we should let this rip a bit”.

Mr Johnson’s testimony puts yet more pressure on Mr Sunak, who is confirmed to be giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday.

Mr Sunak will face questions on why in his own witness statement, a short extract of which has been read out by Mr Keith during earlier evidence, the prime minister said: “I do not recall any concerns about the scheme being expressed during ministerial discussions, including those attended by the CMO [Whitty] and CSA [Vallance].”

During his evidence, Mr Vallance politely but firmly contradicted this, saying he would have been “very surprised” if Mr Sunak had not known about scientific worries.

Earlier evidence was heard that the £850 million (€992 million) eat out to help out scheme was introduced without any consultation, leaving Mr Vallance and others “blindsided”. – Agencies