Controlled explosion carried out outside Buckingham Palace after man arrested, says police

People walk beneath flags of the Union and Commonwealth on The Mall, looking towards Buckingham Palace, in central London, on April 28th. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London after allegedly throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds.

Officers detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the gates of the palace in central London and allegedly threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the grounds.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, the force added.

Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.

Chief Supt Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”

Neither the King nor the Queen Consort were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Metropolitan Police. The coronation of King Charles is due to take place this Saturday, May 6th, in the English capital. – PA