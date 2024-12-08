Syria live updates: Syrian rebels topple president Bashar al-Assad after years of war

Syrian rebels declared that president Bashar al-Assad has been ousted after they seized control of Damascus on Sunday.

Opposition groups have ended Assad family’s iron-fisted rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East

Mr Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday

The fall of the government follows a sudden rebel offensive that sprinted across government-held territory and entered the capital in the space of 10 days

Foreign involvement in the Syrian conflict

Since the beginning of Syria’s civil war, Turkey’s military has launched several military interventions across the border into Syria, mostly against Syrian Kurdish-led forces. Turkey now effectively controls a zone along Syria’s northern border.

Turkey also supports factions such as the Syrian National Army, a coalition of armed Syrian opposition groups. Analysts say it probably gave tacit approval to the offensive led by HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham).

Throughout Syria’s civil war, Russia has been one of Assad’s most loyal foreign backers, sending Russian troops to support his forces and jets to bomb his enemies. It has maintained a strategic military presence in Syria with air and naval bases, which it uses to support military operations in the region.

Because of the grinding war of attrition in Ukraine, analysts say Russia has been unable to support Syria’s government as forcefully as it has in the past. Russian air strikes that attempted to slow the rebel advance have been relatively sparse.

Syria is a core part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance,” a network of countries and groups that includes Hizbullah, Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen that hopes to destroy Israel and reduce American influence in the Middle East.

Iran smuggles weapons to Hizbullah across Iraq and Syria. Iran and Hizbullah have repaid the favour by sending thousands of militants to fight on Assad’s side during the civil war. On Friday, Iran began to evacuate its military commanders and personnel from Syria, according to regional officials and three Iranian officials, in a sign of its inability to help Assad hold power.

The role of the United States in the Syrian civil war has shifted several times. The Obama administration initially supported opposition groups in their uprising against the government, providing weapons and training, with limited effect.

After the rise of the Islamic State group in 2014, US forces fought the terrorist group with air strikes and assistance to Kurdish forces, and then stayed in northeastern Syria to prevent a resurgence. In 2019, then-president Donald Trump withdrew many of those forces, but the US still maintains about 900 troops, based in Kurdish-controlled oil-drilling areas in the northeast and a garrison in the southeast near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

Israel’s military activities in Syria have been mostly focused on air strikes against Hizbullah and Iranian targets, especially senior military personnel, weapons production facilities and the transport corridor that Iran uses to send weapons to Hizbullah.

How did Syria reach this point?

On November 27th Syrian rebels launched a shock offensive with gunmen capturing Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, and the central city of Hama, the fourth largest.

The rebel group are led by Islamist alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, along with an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army.

Their lightning offensive, taking over several key cities in the space of days, was the most direct challenge to president Bashar al-Assad’s power in years and may signal the end of his 24-year rule.

HTS is now the most powerful rebel faction in Syria.

It is designated as a terrorist group by the US and there are serious human rights concerns in the area it controls, including executions for those accused of affiliation with rival groups and over allegations of blasphemy and adultery.

The Syrian civil war started 13 years ago, during the Arab Spring, and escalated into a bloody, multifaceted conflict involving domestic opposition groups, extremist factions and international powers, including the United States, Iran and Russia. More than 500,000 Syrians have died, and millions more have fled their homes.

