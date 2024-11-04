Israel claims to have killed Hizbullah commander inside Lebanon

A man walks above the rubble following an Israeli strike in the village of Douris in Lebanon's Bekaa valley on November 4th, 2024. Photograph: NIDAL SOLH/AFP via Getty Images

Israel has claimed it has killed a Hizbullah commander in a strike inside Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the commander, named as Abu Ali Rida, was responsible for “planning and executing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on IDF troops”.

Israel said its troops continue to conduct targeted raids in southern Lebanon.

Huge swathes of Lebanon’s population have been displaced from their homes by Israel’s military action against Hizbullah.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 2,800 people have been killed inside Lebanon by Israeli attacks. Tens of thousands of Israelis in the north of the country have also been displaced from their homes by near-constant rocket fire from Hizbullah and other anti-Israeli forces inside Lebanon.

Israel’s military claimed that on Monday morning it had intercepted what it termed “a suspicious aerial target” that crossed into Israeli-controlled territory “from the east”.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that overnight Israel has continued its assault on Gaza, stating that “local sources reported hearing successive explosions north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while the occupation’s warplanes targeted the city of Rafah in the south.”

It said there were dead and wounded after the attacks.

Israel’s foreign ministry has said in a statement, reported by AFP, that it has formally notified the UN that the country will ban the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, Unrwa, from operating inside Israel.

Unrwa operates 96 schools in the Israeli-occupied West Bank serving 45,000 students, as well as 43 health centres, food distribution services for refugee families, and psychological support services, according to the agency’s website. It has played a crucial logistical role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, as well as providing shelters for displaced Palestinians.

“On the instruction of foreign minister Israel Katz, the ministry of foreign affairs notified the UN of the cancellation of the agreement between the state of Israel and Unrwa,” the foreign ministry said.

Israel has alleged that 12 Unrwa employees took part in the Hamas attack inside southern Israel on October 7th, 2023.

The agency fired several staff members as a result of an independent inquiry, but it says Israel’s wider accusations of staff in Gaza supporting Hamas are unfounded. – Guardian