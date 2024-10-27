Iran supreme leader: ‘It would be wrong to say Israeli attack did not matter’

Iran’s supreme leader has said “it would be wrong to say the Israeli attack did not matter” in the wake of Israel’s air strikes on Iran this weekend.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was making his first public comments since the Israeli air strikes on his country, and he stopped short of calling for retaliation.

In a meeting with the families of the four members of the armed forces who were killed in the attack, he was reported as saying: “The evil committed by the Zionist regime [Israel] two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated.” He described the Israeli air strikes as “malignant”.

“It would be wrong for us to say that it was nothing and it did not matter,” the ayatollah said, adding that Israel has tried to exaggerate the impact of the air strikes.

The Israeli attacks involved waves of IDF fighter jets and drones targeting military sites across the country, the New York Times reports.

Saturday’s attack focused on air defence, radar sites, and long-range missile production facilities and marked the first time Israel has openly attacked Iran after decades of shadow warfare. Four soldiers were killed, Iranian media said.

The office of Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, denied a report that Israel initially planned to strike Iran’s oil and natural gas facilities, but changed its plan to focus on Iranian military targets after pressure from the US.

Elsewhere, at least 40 Palestinian people were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli air strikes on several houses in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya on Saturday, Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Sunday, citing medical sources.

The attack targeted a block of at least five homes near the western roundabout in Beit Lahiya, according to Wafa journalists.

An Israeli air strike on a house in Jabalia killed several people and wounded others on Sunday morning, Palestinian medics say, as Israeli forces stepped up their campaign in northern Gaza.

Medics said the new strike damaged several houses in Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, which has been the focus of an Israeli military offensive for more than three weeks.

Israel says its forces have returned to northern Gaza more than a year into the war with Hamas to root out the militant group’s fighters who had regrouped there. It said on Friday that three of its soldiers were killed in combat in the north of the enclave.

The Israeli military said in a statement it has “eliminated over 40 terrorists” in the Jabalia area in the past 24 hours, as well as dismantling infrastructure and locating “large quantities of military equipment”.

Officials say some 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the renewed assault on northern Gaza launched by the Israeli military at the start of October. – Guardian