Israel attacks Iran and warns against ‘new round of escalation’

Commuters drive along a street in Tehran on Saturday hours after air strikes on the country by Israeli military. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military has struck targets inside Iran in a retaliatory attack that a senior US official described as “extensive but precise”. Iran said three sites were hit, and that “limited damage” was caused. The Israeli attack did not appear aimed at the country’s most sensitive oil and nuclear targets after urgent calls from allies and neighbours for restraint.

Israel said the attack was in response to “months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the state of Israel”. The move was widely expected after Tehran’s strikes on Israel earlier this month. Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, said dozens of fighter jets were involved.

The Israeli military said on Saturday morning it hit missile manufacturing sites and aerial defences in several areas inside Iran and had completed its “targeted” air attacks, and that its planes had safely returned home. Israel’s public broadcaster said three waves of strikes had been completed. The Israeli military said after its air strikes: “If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond.”

At least seven explosions were reported in the skies over the capital, Tehran, and nearby Karaj as well as the eastern city of Mashhad just after 2.30am local time on Saturday, as Israeli jets struck military targets in the country.

Iran said its air defence system successfully countered Israel’s attacks on military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, with “limited damage” to some locations. Iran is “entitled and obligated to defend itself against external aggressive acts”, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Calling the Israeli attack a violation of international law, the ministry said in a statement that Tehran “recognises its responsibilities towards regional peace and security”.

A senior US administration official said the strikes were “extensive”, “precise” and against military targets across Iran in order to deter future aggression. The official stressed that the US considered the operation to be an “end to the exchange of fire between Israel and Iran” and that the US had no involvement in the Israeli military operation. – Guardian, additional reporting Reuters