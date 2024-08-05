Irish citizens advised not to travel to Israel as regional tensions build

A rally in Tel Aviv at the weekend amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas movement. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

Irish citizens have been advised not to travel to Israel, Lebanon or Palestine in an upgraded warning as regional tensions build.

In a social media post on X on Monday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Our travel advice for Israel has changed due to growing instability in the region. The Government is now advising Irish citizens do not travel to Israel. The same advice applies to Lebanon and Palestine.”

In a statement detailing the changed advice, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The security situation across both Israel and Palestine remains tense and unpredictable, with the potential for intense escalation. Please continue to exercise caution, monitor local media regularly, follow the advice of local authorities, and observe any additional security measures imposed during this time.

“There is a risk of rocket fire, drone infiltration and ballistic missiles which can occur without warning, and can disrupt civilian infrastructure, including transportation and communications. We strongly advice that travellers make themselves familiar with the location of their closest protected location.”

More to follow...