Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians flee as Israeli forces launch fresh strikes in Gaza City

A man and children walk through rubble in the Sabra neighbourhood in the south of Gaza City. Photograph: OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians fled eastern Gaza City under heavy bombardment on Thursday as the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for an area it had previously declared clear of Hamas militants.

Residents of the Shejaiya neighbourhood said they were surprised by the sounds of tanks approaching and firing in the early afternoon, with drones also attacking after overnight bombing of the city in northern Gaza, which Israel had bombed early in the war.

The Israeli strikes killed at least seven people in Shejaiya, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, adding that more casualties were feared to be under rubble.

The Israeli military told Shejaiya residents to leave “for your safety” in a message posted on social media.

READ MORE

The bombardment came as Israel began to deploy extra troops to its northern border amid growing fears of a war between Israel and Hizbullah.

The Lebanese militant group said it had fired “dozens” of rockets at a military base in northern Israel on Thursday in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon that it said killed four of its fighters.

Israel said air defences intercepted most of the launches and no injuries were reported.

Elsewhere, an Israeli air strike struck the headquarters of the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service in the al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza overnight to Friday, killing three members, the rescue service said.

In Rafah in the south, medics said four Palestinians were killed by tank shells that landed in the city’s west, where the Israeli army deepened its incursion in recent days. There was no Israeli immediate comment on the two incidents.

A group of critically ill children have been allowed to leave Gaza in the first such medical evacuation since early May, when Israel seized control of Rafah, the territory’s sole border crossing with the outside world.

Nineteen children, including five who have cancer, were allowed to travel through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel on Thursday accompanied by relatives, and were to travel to Egypt and further abroad for medical treatment. – Guardian