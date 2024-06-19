More than 550 pilgrims die at Mecca as temperatures reach 50 degrees

Muslim pilgrims move past Maqam Ibrahim (the Station of Abraham) as they perform the farewell circumambulation or 'tawaf', circling seven times around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca. Photograph: Getty Images

Hundreds of visitors have died during the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca amid scorching heat.

At least 550 people have died on hajj, diplomats have confirmed. Three hundred and twenty-three of the dead were Egyptians, most of whom perished due to heat-related illness.

Temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius in the shade of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Monday.

The hajj is an annual pilgrimage that millions of Muslims make to Mecca to perform religious rites as taught by the Prophet Mohammad to his followers 14 centuries ago.

Stampedes, tent fires and other accidents have caused hundreds of deaths during hajj to Saudi Arabia in the past 30 years. The pilgrimage began on Friday.

A 2024 study by the Journal of Travel and Medicine found that rising global temperatures may outpace strategies to deal with the heat.

Among the dead were 144 Indonesian citizens, 35 Tunisian citizens, 41 Jordanian citizens, 11 Iranians and many more were hospitalised.

An aerial view shows Mecca's Grand Mosque with the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in the centre, during the annual hajj pilgrimage. Photograph: Getty Images

A Saudi health official, speaking to Reuters on Monday, before many of the reports of deaths were issued, said that authorities had not noticed any unusual fatalities among Muslim pilgrims amid the extremely high temperatures.

The ministry had so far treated more than 2,700 pilgrims who suffered from heat-related illness, he added.

“Hajj is a difficult task, so you have to exert efforts and perform the rituals even in the conditions of heat and crowding,” an Egyptian pilgrim told Reuters on Sunday.

Pilgrims used umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, as Saudi authorities warned pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours between 11am and 3 pm.

Hajj, one of the largest mass gatherings in the world, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for able-bodied Muslims who can afford it. It will end on Wednesday.

More than 1.8 million pilgrims were expected to take part this year, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics. - Reuters

