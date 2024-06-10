Israel’s Netanyahu to decide on future of war cabinet after minister resigns

Israeli minister Benny Gantz quit Netanyahu's emergency government, withdrawing the only centrist power in the embattled far-right Gazan war coalition.

The future of Israel’s war cabinet, formed after the Hamas attacks of October 7th, is uncertain after former defence minister Benny Gantz resigned in protest at Binyamin Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza war.

Mr Gantz, the leader of the centre-right National Unity party, said: “Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing towards a true victory” and called for fresh elections, having set a deadline of June 8th for the prime minister to present concrete “day after” plans for the Gaza Strip.

The turmoil in Israeli politics comes amid international anger at the scale of devastation in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp as a result of the operation to rescue four Israeli hostages.

The EU’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, condemned the attack as a “massacre” of Palestinian civilians, and urged a ceasefire, saying: “The bloodbath must end immediately.”

Hamas has warned that conditions would worsen for the remaining Israeli captives after the raid at the weekend in which at least 274 Palestinians were reported killed by Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The ministry also said about 700 people were wounded in the operation that was centred on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The operation resulted in the rescue of four Israeli hostages who had been held captive since Hamas’s October 7th attack on Israel: Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were freed during the operation.

Hamas claimed three Israeli hostages were killed in the rescue operation, including a US citizen. No evidence was provided and the Guardian could not independently verify the claims.

Israel has used its military to return seven hostages since the outbreak of the war, with more than 100 thought to remain in Gaza, many of whom are believed to be dead.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on Monday to push a ceasefire plan, but political upsets in Israel and silence from Hamas raised further questions as to whether he can succeed.

Israel continued to attack central Gaza on Sunday. Palestinian news agency Wafa reports widespread bombardment of the Gaza Strip is continuing, with Israeli artillery shelling multiple areas.

Mr Blinken’s trip is the eighth time the US secretary of state has visited the region since the surprise October 7th attacks.

Aid has been delivered into Gaza from a newly repaired American-built pier after it suffered storm damage. In a post on social media, US Central Command confirmed aid was delivered in Gaza via the pier on Saturday morning. – Guardian