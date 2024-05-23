Israel-Hamas war: Israel to restart Gaza talks after hostage video sparks public outrage

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza stage a rally calling for their release, outside the PM's office in Jerusalem. Photograph: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Israel said it would revive stalled ceasefire talks with Hamas after social media video showing Israeli women soldiers being abducted by the militants on October 7th sparked a public outcry.

The 190-second clip, compiled from footage filmed by the militants on the day of the attack, shows five young women in civilian clothes, some bruised and bloodied, lined up against a wall before being pushed into a jeep.

The women, who Israel confirmed are military personnel, were kidnapped when Hamas invaded Israel and killed 1,200 people. The attack triggered an Israeli military response that has destroyed much of Gaza and killed more than 35,000 Palestinians.

Israeli television aired previously withheld footage of female army conscripts seized by Hamas gunmen. Disputed translations from the video have been omitted.

The Hostages Families Forum in Israel released the graphic footage of the Israeli soldiers being captured. The video showed the women, all Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel, sitting on the ground, some bruised and bloodied, with their hands tied after their capture from the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel.

The footage, taken from a two-hour video filmed on a body camera by Hamas militants during the attack, was previously released by Hamas. The families obtained it months ago from the IDF, which had previously edited the video to exclude the most disturbing scenes.

More than 100 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, although it is unclear how many are still alive.

In a statement, Hamas said the video showed “deliberate distortions”, said the translations were inaccurate and dismissed the women’s injuries as “something to be expected”. The statement did not address the talks.

Last week, Qatar said the negotiations had reached an impasse after Israel invaded the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians had sought refuge before being forced to flee again.

The two sides are also at odds over the deployment of Israeli troops in Gaza and the terms of the release of the remaining hostages. Qatar is mediating the talks alongside Egypt and the United States.

Elsewhere, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Friday on South Africa’s request to order a halt to Israel’s Rafah offensive in Gaza, it said on Thursday.

Last week, South Africa had asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order a halt to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, and in Rafah in particular, to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

The demand for such an emergency measure is part of a larger case brought before The Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

Israel has denounced South Africa’s claim that it is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying this makes a mockery of the crime of genocide.

The court has previously rejected Israel’s demand to throw out the case and has ordered it to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians, while stopping short of ordering a halt to Israeli military operations.

South Africa asked for additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering. It also asked the panel of 15 permanent judges to order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, journalists and investigators.

Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7th, killing 1,200 people and seizing over 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli assault Gaza, with at least 10,000 more missing, Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry says.

On Monday, the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, a separate court also based in The Hague, said he had requested arrest warrants against Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. – Agencies