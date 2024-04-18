Israel-Hamas war: Qatar says it will reassess role as mediator

Qatar says it is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

“Qatar is in the process of a complete re-evaluation of its role,” the gulf state’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, told a Doha news conference, according to Agence France-Presse.

“There is exploitation and abuse of the Qatari role,” he said, adding Qatar had been the victim of “point-scoring” by “politicians who are trying to conduct election campaigns by slighting the State of Qatar”.

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in weeks of talks aimed at securing a truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

On Wednesday, the Qatari premier said negotiations had stalled. “We are going through a sensitive stage with some stalling, and we are trying as much as possible to address this stalling,” he said.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’s political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the United States, has rebuffed frequent criticism of its mediation from Israel including by prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Israel has reportedly deployed extra artillery and armoured personnel carriers to the Gaza Strip periphery, suggesting that the military is preparing for its long-threatened ground offensive on Rafah, the only place of relative safety for at least 1.4 million displaced Palestinian civilians.

Israeli daily Ma’ariv also said on Wednesday that troops had been put on alert and “the governing principle of the operation” had been approved by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) general staff and Yoav Gallant, the defence minister. The IDF declined to comment on the reports.

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday it was buying 40,000 tents to prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians who have sought shelter in Rafah, the southernmost town in the Gaza Strip, which is only major urban area in the territory that Israeli ground forces have not yet entered.

Israel is still expected to respond to the unprecedented attack launched at it by Iran at the weekend.

Mr Netanyahu thanked the visiting foreign ministers of Germany and Britain for their support on Wednesday but said Israel would reach its own decisions on its security.

European Union leaders agreed Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Iran’s drone and missile producers, EU chief Charles Michel said. “We have decided to put in place sanctions against Iran, it is a clear signal that we wanted to send,” the European Council president said at an EU summit in Brussels.

“The idea is to target the companies that are needed for the drones, for the missiles,” he said.

Israel considered carrying out a strike on Iran in retaliation for last weekend’s unprecedented attack but then aborted the plan, according to Israeli and US media reports. – Guardian