Israel-Hamas war: China condemns latest US veto on ceasefire vote at UN

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors following Israeli airstrikes on the Al Nusairat refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: EPA

China expressed “strong disappointment” over the United States blocking a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday vetoed for the third time a draft United Nations Security Council resolution, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body towards a rival draft that calls for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The United States has said the draft resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardise “sensitive negotiations” between United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar aimed at brokering a pause in fighting and securing the release of hostages.

“China expresses its strong disappointment at and dissatisfaction with the US veto,” Xinhua said, citing its UN representative Zhang Junwho urged the Security Council to push for a ceasefire calling it a “moral obligation that the council cannot shy away from”.

“The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one,” said Mr Zhang, adding that objection to ceasefire in Gaza is “nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter”.

Mr Zhang said the spillover of the conflict is destabilising the Middle East region, raising risks of a wider war.

“Only by extinguishing the flames of war in Gaza can the world prevent the fires of hell from engulfing the entire region,” Xinhua cited him as saying.

Over four months of war, Israel has come under increasing international pressure over the scope and intensity of its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, with many leaders decrying the high civilian death toll.

Algeria’s UN ambassador, Amar Bendjama, lashed out at the United States on Tuesday, telling the council that the veto “implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon” the Palestinians. He said that “silence is not a viable option; now is the time for action and the time for truth.”

The diplomatic maneuvering comes at a time when aid organisations are warning that urgent assistance is needed for a population suffering from severe malnutrition and the spread of infectious disease.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, which was drafted by Algeria, while Britain abstained.

In Syria, several Israeli missiles hit the Kafr Soussa district in the capital Damascus on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

The neighbourhood is known to host several security agencies and was targeted in an Israeli attack in February 2023 that killed Iranian military experts. – Agencies