Southern Lebanon hit by air strikes as Israel says it targeted ‘Hizbullah weapons storage’

Firefighters battle a warehouse fire following an Israeli air raid in the southern coastal town of Ghaziyeh, Lebanon. Photograph: EPA

Two Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon on Monday, close to the city of Sidon, wounding 14 people, official media said.

The Israeli army said it had targeted “Hizbullah weapons storage facilities”.

Lebanon’s state-run National news agency (NNA) said the strikes targeted a warehouse where tyres and electricity generators were manufactured, and the vicinity of a factory.

Elsewhere, the United States has proposed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire and for Israel not to go ahead with a planned offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.

The draft text marks the first time the United States has explicitly backed a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, though it adds the temporary truce should be begun “as soon as practicable”, leaving some room for manoeuvre by the Israeli military.

The text is being offered by the Biden administration as an alternative to an Algerian draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that is due to be debated on Tuesday.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said “everyone is afraid” Binyamin Netanyahu will give the go ahead to a military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza in the coming days despite mounting international pressure to resist.

The foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that “there is a genocide happening in Gaza” and that occupation of Palestinian territory by Israel should come to “an unconditional end”.

Riyad al-Maliki was speaking as a week of hearings in the UN’s top court has opened on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

In its submission on the case, made in July 2023, Israel argued that any decision or arbitration by the court risks endangering the previously agreed peace process.

The ICJ to sit again today in The Hague in the Netherlands, to hear oral arguments in the case.

In its latest operational update, Israel’s military has claimed it continues to “operate in the northern, central, and southern Gaza Strip”.

Israel has claimed to have killed about 12,000 Hamas fighters inside the Gaza Strip during its campaign, while on Monday Reuters reported that a Hamas official based in Qatar said it had lost 6,000 fighters.

The Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza yesterday put the total death toll from the Israeli military campaign at over 29,000, which it says are mostly women and children. It said more than 69,000 people have been injured.

It has not been possible for journalists to independently verify casualty figures being issued during the conflict. – Guardian