Israel-Hamas war: No breakthrough in Gaza truce talks amid fears of Israeli assault on Rafah

Children walk with plastic containers past a building that was destroyed during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 14th, 2024. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians jammed into their last refuge in Gaza voiced growing fear on Wednesday that Israel will soon launch a planned assault on the southern city of Rafah after truce talks in Cairo ended inconclusively.

The talks in the Egyptian capital – involving the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar – ended without any sign of a breakthrough on Tuesday, and no date was announced for the next meeting.

Egypt’s president met CIA director William Burns and Qatar’s prime minister at Tuesday’s talks aimed at agreeing a Gaza truce, protecting civilians and delivering more aid into the enclave, Egypt’s state information service said.

It said in a statement that there was a “keenness to continue consultation and co-ordination” on the main issues, indicating that no breakthrough was made.

The statement made no mention of Israel. The Israeli delegation left Cairo for home, Reuters said. Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

One source briefed on the talks described them as “good” and said the sides had agreed to continue them, but declined to say where or when.

A Palestinian official said Egypt and Qatar would continue talking to the warring sides separately.

“There is no option but to continue efforts to bring an end to this war, this is the common position by the Qataris and the Egyptians, and the Americans support it,” the official said, urging Israel to soften its stance.

The lack of agreement dealt a new blow to the more than one million Palestinians crammed into Rafah, next to the border with Egypt, where many are living in tent camps and makeshift shelters after fleeing Israeli bombardments elsewhere in Gaza.

The Israeli military says it wants to flush out Islamist militants from hideouts in Rafah and free hostages being held there after the Hamas rampage in Israel on October 7th but has given no details of a proposed plan to evacuate civilians.

Israel says it takes steps to minimise civilian casualties and accuses Hamas fighters of hiding among civilians, including in hospitals and shelters – something the militant group denies.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, who was expected to hold talks to Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday, said an Israeli army offensive on Rafah would “completely jeopardise the humanitarian situation”.

“Because the people in Rafah cannot simply vanish into thin air. They need safe places and safe corridors to avoid being caught in the crossfire even more. They need more humanitarian aid. And they need a ceasefire,” she said in a statement released in Berlin.

Israeli forces shelled eastern areas of Rafa overnight, Palestinian witnesses said.

Israeli planes and tanks pounded several areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and there was heavy fighting in some parts of the city, residents said.

The health ministry in the Hamas-governed enclave said Israeli forces were continuing to isolate the two main hospitals in Khan Younis, and that sniper fire at the city's Nasser Hospital had killed and wounded many people in recent days.

Rafah residents said on Tuesday that dozens of displaced people had begun to leave Rafah after Israeli shelling and air strikes in recent days.

Rafah neighbours Egypt, but Cairo has made clear it will not allow a refugee exodus over the border.

At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed and 68,291 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 103 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry's statement added.

Many other people are believed to be buried under rubble of destroyed buildings across the densely populated Gaza Strip, much of which is in ruins. Supplies of food, water and other essentials are running out and diseases are spreading.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 were taken hostage in the Hamas raid on southern Israel on October 7th, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has vowed to fight on until it eradicates Hamas and has made the return of the last hostages a priority. Hamas says Israel must commit to ending the war and withdrawing from Gaza. – Reuters