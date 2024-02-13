Israel-Hamas war: Biden joins calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive

Smoke billows during an Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 13th, 2024. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

US president Joe Biden has added his voice to growing international calls for Israel to drop plans for an all-out military assault on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, after a hostage rescue operation that killed dozens of Palestinians.

Speaking after talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Monday, Mr Biden said: “A major military operation in Rafahshould not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there.

“Many people there have been displaced multiple times fleeing the violence to the north and now they are packed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected,” he said.

Mr Biden said that the US had been working “day and night” on efforts to agree a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas as a stepping stone to a longer ceasefire. He said that “key elements of the deal are on the table” although gaps remained.

King Abdullah echoed Mr Biden’s appeal for a broad ceasefire. “We cannot stand by and let this continue,” he said. “We need a lasting ceasefire now. This war must end.”

Earlier, Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, congratulated the soldiers who mounted the dramatic rescue of two Israeli hostages in the city, where more than one million Palestinians have fled seeking shelter, describing it as a “perfect operation”.

The Israeli military launched air strikes on nearby buildings to support the rescue, killing at least 67 Palestinians. Hamas later claimed that other Israeli hostages were also killed in the bombardment.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, furiously rounded on the Israeli leader amid growing international alarm at the rising death toll in Gaza – which reached 28,340 on Monday – saying that Mr Netanyahu “doesn’t listen to anyone”.

Responding to Mr Netanyahu’s statement that refugees in Rafah would be evacuated from the area before a major military offensive, Mr Borrell said: “Where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people to?”

Volker Türk, the UN’s human rights chief, said: “The world must not allow this to happen. Those with influence must restrain rather than enable.”

Hundreds of thousands of families from other parts of Gaza who are now living in makeshift tents in Rafah, which sits on the border with Egypt, have moved up to half a dozen times in the past four months in desperate attempts to flee bombardment and ground fighting.

Despite mounting warnings from aid agencies and the international community that an assault on Rafah would be catastrophic, Mr Netanyahu has reiterated his intention to extend Israel’s offensive.

Hamas said a new advance into Rafah would “blow up” continuing negotiations to return hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

In the early hours of Monday, the Israeli military launched air strikes on Rafah as its forces mounted a raid to rescue the two hostages. Residents said two mosques and several houses were hit in more than an hour of strikes by Israeli warplanes, tanks and ships, causing widespread panic among people who had been asleep.

Women and children were among those killed, according to the director of the Abu Youssef al-Najjar hospital, and dozens were wounded.

The freed hostages, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who had been abducted from the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz on October 7th, were taken to a hospital in central Israel and were confirmed by doctors to be in “good condition”, a statement from the hospital said.

A photograph released to the media showed the two men in hospital, sitting on a sofa alongside relatives.

Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, said the Israel Defence Forces had conducted a “wave of attacks” on Rafah during the 90-minute operation.

Later on Monday Hamas claimed that a number of hostages were among the dead and injured from the heavy Israeli air strikes that accompanied the rescue mission.

The group’s armed wing claimed in a statement that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured after the air strikes had subsequently died from their wounds.

The claims were impossible to verify, and information from Hamas on the subject of the hostages has in the past been unreliable. – Guardian