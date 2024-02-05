Israel-Hamas war: Blinken due in Saudi Arabia, US pledges further attacks on Iran-linked targets

Israel-Hamas war: Smoke rises over Khan Younis following an Israeli bombardment on February 5th, 2024. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia on his fifth visit to the region since October, as the US pledged further retaliation against Iran-linked targets in the Middle East.

He is also expected to travel to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank this week, focusing on advancing talks on the return of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said humanitarian issues in Gaza would be a top priority for Mr Blinken.

He also said there would be more steps in the American response to last weekend’s deadly drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan.

Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, he said the retaliatory strikes launched on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday were “the beginning, not the end, of our response”.

Later, the US military said it had struck a Houthi land attack cruise missile early on Sunday and four anti-ship cruise missiles hours later “all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea”. It was the third batch of US strikes against Iran-backed militias in the Middle East in as many days.

Israel has meanwhile struck residential buildings in Rafah over the weekend, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more, according to the UN.

The city had formerly been designated a safe zone by the Israeli military, which ordered Palestinians to flee there. It is now sheltering more than half of the occupied territory’s 2.3 million people.

The total death toll in Gaza since October 7th has risen to 27,365.

The news agency AFP reports 128 people – mostly women and children – were killed in Israeli strikes overnight to Monday citing figures from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The Hamas government media office said Israeli bombardments had continued across the centre and southern end of coastal territory, including near hospitals.

Over the weekend, Israel pressed further south towards the border city of Rafah, warning its ground forces could advance on Rafah as part of its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

On Monday morning, sources told AFP they could hear artillery shelling in the areas of eastern Rafah and Khan Younis, Gaza’s main city.

Israel says Khan Younis is where militants prepared for the October 7th attack, and that high-ranking Hamas officials are hiding there. – Guardian