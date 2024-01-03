Israel-Hamas war: Hizbullah vows revenge over killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri

The building that was hit by a reported Israeli strike targeting Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in the southern suburb of Beirut. Photograph: Anwar Amro/AFP

Israel is ready for “any scenario” after the deputy leader of Hamas was killed in a Beirut explosion reported to have been caused by an Israeli drone, a defence forces spokesman said.

Rear admiral Daniel Hagari said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were “at a very high level of readiness, in all arenas, in defence and offence. We are in high state of readiness for any scenario”.

Saleh al-Arouri was among six people killed on Tuesday when a powerful blast destroyed an apartment in the Lebanese capital, reportedly during a meeting of senior militants. The dead were reported to include other senior Hamas military commanders in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati condemned a “new Israeli crime” and said the country was filing a complaint to the United Nations Security Council.

Hizbullah said its finger “is on the trigger” as it promised vengeance for Arouri’s death, and later claimed it had launched an unconfirmed missile attack on Israeli troops. The group said the attack in Beirut was “a serious assault on Lebanon… that will not go without a response or punishment” in a statement posted to Telegram.

Iran said the killing would further ignite the resistance against Israel, as Lebanon’s Mikati condemned the explosion as an “‘Israel crime intended to spur a new phase of conflict”.

Protesters gathered in West Bank cities, calling for revenge for the killing and expressing support for Hamas.

French president Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid escalation, “particularly in Lebanon”, after the strike.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Macron spoke by telephone with Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz.

Meanwhile, Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office posted on X about Netanyahu meeting families of the hostages who remain in Gaza, saying: “The effort is continuing. The contacts are being held; they have not been cut off. There was an ultimatum from Hamas; now it has been softened.”

Hamas said it will not release any more hostages it took during the October 7th attacks on Israel, except under its own terms. The group’s political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, told Reuters he laid out the Hamas position to officials of Egypt and Qatar, countries trying to broker a ceasefire similar to the one in November that saw more than 100 hostages freed.

On Tuesday, the attack on Arouri hit a third-storey apartment in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood, a stronghold of the militant group, Hizbullah.

The attack came on day 88 of the Gaza war and marked the most significant military achievement for Israel to date, following the military and intelligence disaster of October 7th. Immediately after the surprise attack by Hamas-led militants, in which 1,200 were killed and 240 kidnapped, according to Israel, Israeli leaders vowed to wipe out the entire Hamas leadership, in Gaza and abroad.

The fact that Tuesday’s attack took place in the top Hizbullah stronghold in Lebanon’s capital raised the possibility that the powerful Iran-backed Shia group would escalate its cross-border attacks from south Lebanon against Israel.

Born in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Arouri (57) was deputy chair of Hamas’s political bureau and the founding commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the group’s military wing. He was released from prison in Israel 13 years ago. Arouri set up and operated the Hamas West Bank division from Turkey and was appointed deputy to Hamas leader-in-exile Ismail Haniyeh, enjoying a close relationship with Hizbullah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah. Arouri was considered by Israel the most important figure in organising and financing Hamas operations in the West Bank.

His relations with Gaza’s Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, were strained. The two were considered bitter rivals and were barely on speaking terms.

Israel made no official comment on the killing and politicians were ordered not to comment, but Likud parliamentarian and former diplomat Danny Danon congratulated the Israeli military and security forces on the assassination. – Additional reporting Guardian