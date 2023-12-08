Israel-Hamas war: UN security council to vote on Gaza ceasefire

Smoke billows above buildings during an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 8th, 2023. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

The UN security council will meet on Friday and vote on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in the war between Israel and Hamas that has left almost two million Gazans displaced.

Arab states have renewed their push for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, with United Arab Emirates asking the UN security council to vote on Friday morning on a draft resolution.

The draft was amended to say both “the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law” and to “demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain – to be adopted. The United States does not support any further action by the council at this time.

The United States and ally Israel oppose a ceasefire, saying it would only benefit Hamas.

In a letter to the council on Wednesday, UN secretary general António Guterres took the extraordinary step of invoking the UN charter’s Article 99, which states that the secretary general may bring to the attention of the council “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Israel battled Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip’s biggest cities on Thursday, leaving hundreds more Palestinians dead as civilians struggled to find safe refuge amid critical shortages of food and shelter.

Residents reported fierce battles going on east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s largest city, and Israel said its forces killed a number of gunmen in Khan Younis, including two who emerged firing from a tunnel.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is due to meet top diplomats from Arab states, including Egypt, on Friday in Washington.

Mr Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel’s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the Israeli government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties.

“As we stand here almost a week into this campaign into the south ... it remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection,” Mr Blinken told a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

“And there does remain a gap between ... the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground.”

Israel says it must wipe out the Hamas militant group after its attack on Israel two months ago and is doing everything possible to get civilians out of harm's way, including warnings about military operations.

US president Joe Biden spoke separately by phone with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday.

Mr Biden “emphasised the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities,” the White House said.

More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry, since October 7th, when Israel began bombarding Gaza in response to a cross-border rampage by Iran-backed Hamas militants, who control the enclave.

The Hamas attack killed 1,200 people, with 240 people taken hostage, according to Israel’s tally.

The Israeli military on Friday said 92 of its soldiers had been killed in Gaza fighting since its ground incursions began on October 20th.

As pressure mounts on Israel over the civilian toll of its war to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the war is over, Bloomberg News reported.

It reported the preferred outcome would be for Hamas to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization, helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

In a development that should help smooth the way for more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, Israel agreed to a US request to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the inspection of trucks and their cargo, a US official said on Thursday.

Kerem Shalom sits at Gaza’s southern border with Israel and Egypt and the crossing was used to carry more than 60 per cent of the truckloads going into Gaza before war erupted two months ago. – Reuters