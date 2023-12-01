Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire ends as Israeli military resumes offensive in Gaza

Smoke billows in Rafah following an Israeli air raid on the southern Gaza Strip city, shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas militants. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military has resumed its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, claiming Hamas had violated the truce.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a post on X early Friday.

“The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.”

The deadline for the extension of the seven-day ceasefire expired at 7am (5am Irish Time) on Friday. Neither Israel nor Hamas had announced an extension to the truce, and both had said repeatedly in the previous 24 hours that their forces were ready to resume fighting.

Around fifteen minutes earlier, sirens warning of rocket attacks sounded in southern Israel, the first such alerts since the ceasefire came into effect.

Israel’s military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza early on Friday while Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of gunfire and blasts in the territory’s north. Sirens sounded again over southern Israel at 7.45am local time.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launch.

Inside Gaza, an AFP journalist said Israeli warplanes had carried out a series of strikes, and reported artillery fire in Gaza City.

Drones could also be heard in the air over the south of the territory for the first time since the truce, an AFP reporter in the area said.

The Shehab news agency, which is considered close to Hamas, also reported that explosions and gunfire could be heard in northern Gaza. Other Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of military and drone aircraft flying over Gaza City.

After two last-minute extensions, the seventh day of a Qatari-mediated truce on Thursday saw the exchange of eight hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners as well as the arrival of more humanitarian aid into the shattered Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, US top diplomat Antony Blinken, meeting Israeli and Palestinian officials, called for the pause in hostilities to be extended, and warned that any resumption of combat must protect Palestinian civilians.

The truce had paused fighting that began on October 7th when Hamas militants broke through Gaza’s perimeter fence into Israel.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the surprise attack, in their homes and at a music festival, and Hamas kidnapped about 240, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response and began an air and ground military campaign in Gaza that the Hamas government says has killed more than 15,000 people, also mostly civilians.

During the truce brokered by Qatar, 80 Israeli hostages, almost all women and children, were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. – Guardian