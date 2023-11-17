More than 50 Irish and dependants exit Gaza into Egypt as Martin praises Irish diplomats’ efforts

Khalid El-Astal photographed with his wife Ashwak Jendia (left) who was killed in Gaza, and children Ali (4) and Sara (1)

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said “up to 25 additional Irish citizens and dependants” were expected to cross the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt on Friday.

The total number assisted to depart by Irish consular staff has therefore reached 51, he said in a statement.

“We will continue to work consistently with the relevant authorities on additional cases where these arise and to assist in instances where other Irish citizens and dependants wish to exit Gaza,” he added.

Highlighting the support provided by Embassy staff in Egypt, he added: “I want to recognise the tireless work of the Embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv, our Representative Office in Ramallah, and officials in my Department in Dublin since the outbreak of this crisis. Our consular staff have been in daily contact with our citizens and their families to provide support and assistance.”

“I am conscious that many of those who left Gaza over the last few days have been deeply traumatised by their experience. As they return to Ireland in the coming days, they will need all of our support as they begin to restart their lives.”

However, he added that he was “deeply concerned” for the situation of the hostages that remain in Gaza and called for their “immediate and unconditional release”.

“Today, Emily Hand will turn 9. This loving and talented young girl needs to be returned to her family immediately. My Department will leave no stone unturned in pursuing that outcome,” he said.

He repeated Ireland’s call for an immediate ceasefire and greater access for humanitarian aid.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking to reporters on Friday, echoed praise for Department of Foreign Affairs officials on the ground and co-operation from Egyptian, Israeli and Jordanian authorities.

“We anticipate over the course of the next couple of days, that any Irish citizen in Gaza that wants to leave will be able to leave,” he said.

Regarding Emily Hand, he added: “As recently as yesterday, I spoke with the President of the International Red Cross in Geneva, just to see if there’s anything that can be done to get more information about her whereabouts, about what condition she’s in, whether she’s safe, and to see if something we can do to facilitate her release.”

Khalid El-Astal's children Ali (4) and Sara (1) with their uncle Mohammad at Gaza-Egypt border

Among those who crossed into Egypt on Friday are Sara and Ali el-Astal, the children of Irish-Palestinian man Khalid el-Astal. An administrative issue temporarily delayed them leaving the embattled enclave on Thursday.

A representative from the Irish Embassy in Cairo is accompanying the children, said Naas-based Mr el-Astal, along with his brother-in-law, Mohammed Jendia. He said he hopes to see his children in the coming days.

Mr el-Astal’s children were injured in an air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, a number of weeks ago, but have since recovered. However, his wife, Ashwak Jendia, died after sustaining severe injuries in the same incident.

He said on Friday that it was his wife’s wish for her children move to Ireland. “We are doing everything for her,” Mr el-Astal added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that a number of Irish citizens and their families were in the process of crossing from Palestine into Egypt, with Irish Embassy staff present at the border.

A total of 23 Irish citizens left Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday. Among them were family groups with children, and a further three people left on Thursday.

Mr el-Astal last saw his children earlier this year, before he left Gaza to work in Saudi Arabia. The Belfast-born man lived was unable to reach his family when the war broke out in Gaza in early October following a Hamas attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis.

He said his dream for his wife was to “take her outside, to Ireland, together”. He relocated to Ireland in early November, in the hope that he could move his children here.

Palestinian-Irish citizen Eman Al Agha (29), her daughter Shahira (3) and her husband Mohamed Laggan (36) managed to make the crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Thursday and spent the night in a hotel in Cairo.

Her brother, Irish citizen Ibrahim Alagha, and his family – wife Hamida and children Sami, Eileen and Omar – passed through the Rafah crossing Wednesday. The 38-year-old moved to Ireland 15 years ago and had been working as an electronic engineer and living in Blanchardstown. They had been in Gaza City for an extended holiday to visit relatives when Israel began its bombardment.

Mr Martin said earlier that his hope is that all the remaining Irish citizens in Gaza will have left by Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Cork, a day after his return from the Middle East, Mr Martin said he was confident that more Irish civilians and their dependents would cross from Gaza in to Egypt on Friday but that it was a fluid situation and he did not have precise figures.

“The situation is very difficult, very complex and in the context of a war situation we were hoping to get more out yesterday,” he said.

Palestinian-Irish citizen Eman Al Agha (29), her daughter Shahira (3) and husband Mohamed Laggan (36) at their hotel room in Cairo an hour after their arrival from Gaza on Thursday. Photograph: Jonathan Rashad

The Tánaiste said one of the primary aims of his visit to the Middle East was to engage in discussions regarding the possible release of Emily Hand.

“We have exhausted all channels to make sure that if there is to be a release of hostages, and there is much expectation and discussion that would be on a higher level, that Emily Hand would be among the first to be released,” he said.

Mr Martin said he was “shocked” by some of the negative commentary posted on social media about his visit to Israel.

“I think that it is a reminder that we need to create a context for genuine debate and discussion. Some of the black and white simplistic vitriol that I looked at myself last evening, I just couldn’t believe,” he said, adding that there was “distortion” and “disinformation online” about the matter and in some political parties, Sinn Féin in particular.

“It is very important in situations like this that we seek to understand where people are coming from. If you don’t understand that you have very little chance of making a meaningful contribution to resolving issues. And that is our objective to contribute to the resolution of issues.”

Mr Martin said the international community must continue to appeal to Israel to put an end to the war.

“Israel is making it clear to those listening that they want to eliminate Hamas. We are very clear that we don’t believe that a military solution on its own can ever succeed in a situation like this. We will continue our dialogue. We will continue to keep the pressure on in the interests of the population in Gaza and the many thousands of people who are suffering unacceptable.”

When asked if sanctions on Israel would be appropriate at this point, Mr Martin said they were “not on the agenda right now” and that diplomacy “always works in the end”.

“It can take time. We have to keep channels open. There is no other way,” he said. “I would hope that the discussions in respect of hostages could lead at least to a truce. And then people could build on such a truce to develop alternative ways of dealing with this.”