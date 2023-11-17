Israel-Hamas war: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza

Men run during an Israeli army raid on the West Bank Jenin refugee camp. Photograph: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

People in the Gaza Strip “are facing the immediate possibility of starvation”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The UN body says the enclave now faces a “massive” food gap and widespread hunger while nearly the entire population of the Palestinian enclave is in “desperate” need of food assistance.

In a statement on Thursday, WFP executive director Cindy McCain said food and water supplies are “practically non-existent” in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a large deployment of Israeli troops raided the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank overnight, AFP reporters there said.

Al Jazeera reports that Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops are raiding Ibn Sina Hospital near Jenin, with “dozens of Israeli armoured vehicles ... seen surrounding the hospital complex”.

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike in the city Jenin in the West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service told Reuters on Friday. It is unclear whether the deaths were in the refugee camp raided by the IDF overnight, or in another part of Jenin.

Israel’s war cabinet convened on Thursday night to discuss the framework for an emerging deal to release some 50 hostages, mainly children and women civilians, in return for a ceasefire of a few days and Israel releasing Palestinian security prisoners.

At least 11,470 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war broke out six weeks ago, according to figures by Palestinian health authorities.

The ministry of health said 4,707 of the dead were children and minors and that 3,155 were women. The vast majority have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. In recent days, the Palestinian health ministry in the West Bank has started updating the Gaza death toll, AP reported.

Until last week, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza was the main official source for the death toll in the Palestinian enclave, but it stopped publishing updates after key ministry officials based in Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital lost electricity and connectivity.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Gaza was in a “total communication blackout” and that he feared the blackout could heighten panic in the Gaza Strip and erode civil order.

The Israeli operation in al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, continued on Thursday after the IDF entered the sprawling compound in the early hours of Wednesday morning. There were reports of shooting at the hospital.

The IDF said it had uncovered a Hamas tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons at the hospital complex. It made videos and photographs of the tunnel shaft and weapons public, but no independent verification was possible.

Hamas and medical administrators have strenuously denied the allegation al-Shifa hospital was a command centre and the health ministry in Gaza said the Israeli military did not find any weapons in the hospital. – Guardian