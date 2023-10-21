Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid trucks enter Gaza as Rafah crossing on border with Egypt reopens

Key points

Rafah crossing opened on Saturday, with aid trucks entering from Egypt into Gaza

Hamas: truckloads of aid “will not change catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza”

Hamas has released two American hostages who were captured by its militants

More than 200 Israelis remain in captivity – including 30 children and 20 older people

Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents awaiting aid as Israeli air force pounds targets

Tánaiste suggests Israel may be holding up Gaza aid effort

The outbreak of armed conflict does not give a country the unrestrained right to retaliate. Israel must follow international humanitarian law.

In an opinion piece, Prof Ray Murphy examines the rules of war Israel must obey

Leaders and senior officials from the Middle East and Europe will meet in Cairo on Saturday in a bid to ensure aid supplies get into Gaza and prevent the Israel-Hamas war becoming a wider conflict.

The gathering – hosted by Egypt’s president and expected to included the leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, as well as European foreign ministers – will follow Hamas’s release of two American hostages from Gaza late on Friday.

It also comes as Israel and the US begin planning for how the Palestinian territory will be run, and by who, after a widely expected Israeli ground invasion. – Bloomberg

Two US hostages were handed over to Israeli forces at the Gaza Strip border after being held captive by Hamas for two weeks.

Aid convoy trucks cross the Rafah border into Gaza from the Egyptian side on Saturday. The aid convoy was organised by a group of Egyptian NGOs. Photograph: Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

Hamas’s media office issued a statement on Saturday saying that expected truckloads of aid “will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza”.

More details from Bloomberg on the reopening of the Rafah crossing here:

Vital aid began crossing into Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted two weeks ago, TV footage showed, fulfilling a key demand of US, EU and Arab leaders as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory worsens.

Around 20 trucks carrying aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point on Saturday morning, Egyptian TV channel Extra News reported.

The opening of Rafah, the only non-Israeli border crossing that Gaza has, has been complicated by the need for Egypt, Israel and Hamas to all agree for it to happen. Egypt and Israel have blamed each other and Hamas for Rafah staying shut until now.

It is unclear how long the crossing will be open and whether foreigners will be allowed out. The US embassy in Israel said American citizens may get a chance to leave on Saturday. Still, it warned the situation was fluid and chaotic.

The development comes as Middle Eastern, European and Chinese officials prepare to gather in Cairo for a crisis summit. They may reiterate calls for a de-escalation as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory and prepares for a ground assault.

Egypt has emerged as a key player as world powers seek to ensure Gaza gets supplies of water, food and power. Israel put the enclave under a total siege after Hamas, which rules Gaza, sent militants rampaging through southern Israel on October 7th, killing about 1,400 people.

Good morning.

In the latest news from the war between Israel and Hamas, aid trucks have entered the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a Palestinian border official has confirmed, while Egyptian television showed trucks entering the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Hamas released two American hostages who were captured by its militants during a deadly incursion into Israel two weeks ago.

Mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan were handed over to Red Cross representatives who escorted them across the border to Israel.

More than 200 Israelis remain in captivity – including 30 children and 20 older people.

An aid convoy entering today will include 20 trucks with medical and limited food supplies, says Hamas.

Follow all the latest updates on the situation in the Middle East here.