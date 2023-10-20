Hamas releases two US hostages taken during assault on Israel

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie. Judith Raanan is reportedly in poor health. Natalie Raanan (18) was spending a gap year in Israel. Photograph: Raanan family/AP

Hamas has released two American hostages who were captured by its militants during a deadly incursion into Israel two weeks ago.

Mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan were handed over to Red Cross representatives who escorted them across the border to Israel, where they underwent medical tests at an army base in the centre of the country before being reunited with relatives.

Natalie Raanan (18) has just graduated from high school and was spending a gap year in Israel. Her mother Judith, who is reportedly in poor health, is an artist and a volunteer in several hospitals in the Chicago area. They were in Israel to celebrate the 85th birthday of Judith’s mother on kibbutz Nahal Oz, close to the Gaza border, when they were seized by Hamas gunmen who stormed across the border on October 7th, killing some 1,400 people, most of them civilians living in border communities.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida said: “In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.”

READ MORE

More than 200 Israelis remain in captivity. They include 30 children and 20 older people.

Israel Defence Forces spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagri said: “Hamas is presenting itself to the world at this hour as one that releases hostages for humanitarian reasons, but in reality we are talking about a murderous terror group which at this hour is holding babies, children, women and elderly captive.”

“We have been working around the clock to free American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held,” said US president Joe Biden. “I thank the government of Qatar and the government of Israel for their partnership in this work.”

It remains to be seen if the Hamas gesture marks a prelude to a wider deal involving the release of more hostages in return for Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The ongoing contacts over a swap deal, involving the US, Qatar and other states could explain the delay in Israel’s expected ground incursion.

The air force on Friday continued pounding militant targets in Gaza as the strip’s 2.3 million residents were still waiting for delivery of humanitarian aid.