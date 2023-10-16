Iranian embassy in Ireland expresses ‘condemnation’ of actions of ‘Israeli regime’ in Gaza

The Iranian embassy in Dublin condemned 'the use of illegal weapons in densely populated areas (including white phosphorus bombs)'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ireland has expressed its “condemnation of the actions of the Israeli regime” in Gaza.

In a statement released on Monday, the embassy said it “strongly condemns” the blockade of Gaza preventing the supply of food, drinking water, fuel and electricity.

“This collective punishment by the Israeli regime is in violation of international law. It is expected that the international community would take action to stop this genocide,” the statement said.

It also condemned “the use of illegal weapons in densely populated areas (including white phosphorus bombs)”.

“This action by the Israeli regime is a serious violation of international law causing enormous suffering to innocent civilians,” the statement said.

The Israeli government’s recent order to evacuate 1.1 million Palestinians in Northern Gaza was also condemned by the embassy, which it said amounted to a war crime.

“For decades the Palestinian people have been denied their legitimate rights of self-determination. The occupation of their land continues with daily atrocities, this is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the established principles of human rights,” the embassy said.

“The continuing situation in Palestine is the result of the Israeli regimes unrelenting aggression, violence, racial discrimination and apartheid policies”.

The embassy called on the European Union to acknowledge “the oppressive and illegal actions of Israel, whose aggression and occupation the people of Palestine have suffered for over seven decades”.

“The European Union along with its allies needs to review their role in supporting the Israeli systematic destruction of Palestinian civilian lives and infrastructure,” it said.