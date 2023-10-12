Israel prepares for Gaza ground offensive against Hamas as US pledges support

Israel vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth” as its new unity government signalled a major ground offensive soon.

The assault by the militant group since the weekend has killed some 1,200 people in Israel. In Gaza, at least 1,200 people have been killed in reprisal attacks.

“I say here, to everyone – we will wipe out this thing called Hamas,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said alongside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s leaders on Wednesday formed a unity government, promising to put bitter political divisions aside to focus on the fight against Hamas.

Former defence minister Benny Gantz, a centrist opposition leader, spoke live on Israeli television alongside Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant after forming a war cabinet focused entirely on the conflict.

Mr Gallant’s address came hours after US secretary of state Antony Blinken headed to Israel to show US support. He is scheduled to meet Mr Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials on Thursday.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are prioritising strikes on Hamas commanders and officials as well as its intelligence and financial infrastructure within the Gaza Strip, spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a video briefing on the X social media platform.

He added there are about 300,000 members of Israel’s ground forces positioned nearby and they are “making preparations for the next stage of the war, which will come when the timing is opportune and fit for our purposes.”

There are “extensive” attacks currently happening on many Hamas locations, the IDF also said in a separate social media post.

About 1,200 people have died in Gaza and 5,600 others wounded, a health ministry spokesperson said, while mass displacement continues.

People gather around a bomb crater left by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in Gaza on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023. Photograph: Yousef Masoud/The New York Times

The total number of displaced people increased by 30 per cent over the past 24 hours, now totalling 338,934. Of this, more than two-thirds are taking shelter in United Nations Relief and Works Agency schools, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

US president Joe Biden addressed a round table of Jewish leaders in Washington on Wednesday, where he described the bloody assault on Israel by Hamas as “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust”.

“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty against the Jewish people, and I would argue it is the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust,” he said. “Silence is complicity,” Mr Biden said. “I refuse to be silent”.

He said he had spoken again with Mr Netanyahu, and that the United States is “surging” additional military assistance to the IDF.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will meet Mr Blinken on Friday to discuss the situation in Gaza, Palestinian authorities said.

The US secretary of state said his trip, which may include other stops in the region, is intended to show the US has Israel’s support at a time of crisis.

The United States is also investigating the fate of the at least 17 Americans who remain unaccounted for following the attacks.

At a Florida rally on Wednesday night, former US president Donald Trump said Hamas would never have carried out the assault under his watch and condemned the violence that was mostly inflicted on Israeli civilians. – Agencies