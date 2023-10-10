‘We’re sad, hurt and here for peace’: Hundreds gather for vigil at Israeli embassy in Dublin

People from the Israeli community in Ireland and supporters gather outside the embassy of Israel in Dublin to remember terror attacks on Israel on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Hundreds of members of the Israeli community in Ireland and supporters gathered outside the country’s embassy in Dublin on Tuesday evening for a candlelit vigil to remember those killed and missing since last week’s surprise attacks by Hamas militants.

Family members and friends of Kim Damti (22), who holds joint Irish and Israeli citizenship and has been missing since attending an all-night dance party close to the Gaza border, were among those in attendance.

The walls outside the embassy were draped with Israeli flag, flowers, photos of those murdered or missing and children’s shoes, along with signs such as “we stand with Israel” and “no to terrorism – yes to Israel’s right to defend itself”.

Kelly Devine (34) held a picture of Ms Damti, a family friend, aloft, while others stood wrapped in Israeli flags or holding candles.

“We’re keeping our hopes up. We’re hopeful she’ll come home to us,” she said.

“Our families are very close. My mother is Israeli ... My mum and Kim’s mum are best friends. The family are like my siblings,” Ms Devine said.

Devine first heard news early on Saturday morning about the attacks when she received a text message from her brother in Israel to say alarms were going off.

“Later in the afternoon, we heard Kim was missing. She was initially on a list of people who were deemed safe after the festival. We had that sigh of relief ... then it turned out that she wasn’t and it was an error. We just want everyone home, safe and sounds, in their own beds,” she said.

Israelis and wellwishers attend a vigil for the victims of Hamas attacks in Israel outside the embassy in Shelbourne Road. Photograph: Carl O'Brien

Daniel Castro (31), who has been living in Ireland for more than year, stood wrapped in an Israeli flag among the crowd.

He said he has stood outside the Israeli embassy on Shelbourne Road each evening since the attack as he comes to terms with happened.

“I’m here to show my respect to those who were murdered, massacred and kidnapped,” he said. “Just a silent sign of support. It is the least we can do.”

He said the gathering wanted to “tell the story of the nation”.

On Monday night, he said, a smaller group of Israeli citizens who had placed flowers and candles at the embassy were advised to leave by the Garda for their own safety when a large group of demonstrators arrived.

Attendees said they returned in greater numbers on Tuesday after Monday's vigil was disrupted. Photograph: Carl O'Brien

“They destroyed everything we had – the flowers, everything – and this is one reasons we’re having a larger gathering here To feel safe, to feel united, to know that we are together. We’ve all spent the last few days on our own, mostly crying, hearing stories, seeing videos I wish never happens to anyone. Just horrors.”

He said he hoped Irish people would know Israelis in Dublin were “sad, hurt and here for peace”.

“This is a silent and respectful gathering to remember those murdered and kidnapped. One of them is Irish and still missing.

“Most of us came here for work. Some of us work with teams of Israelis ... we wish people could understand. The mood is very low. We can’t really work – we try. Our families are hurt, have run away or have been enlisted to protect the country. Just staying here is difficult for us.”