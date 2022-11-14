One killed and 10 wounded as Iranian rockets strike Iraqi Kurdistan

Fighters of the The Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan inspect damages after an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Sulaimaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, in September. The Revolutionary Guards have attacked on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16th triggered nationwide unrest. Photograph: Gailan Haji/EPA.

At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded on Monday after rockets hit the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in the city of Koye, near the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region Erbil, the mayor of Koye Tariq Haidari said.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news said the country’s Revolutionary Guards had targeted the bases of “terrorist groups” in the Kurdish region of Iraq with missiles and drones.

The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16th triggered nationwide unrest.

Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest.

According to Kurdish security sources, drones targeted two bases for Iranian Kurdish dissidents near Erbil and Sulaimaniya, but no casualties were reported.

An Iranian Kurdish rights group said on Twitter the Revolutionary Guards targeted a base of the Komala Party in Sulaimaniya with six drones and a base of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan near Erbil with four missiles.

In September, the Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of “terrorist groups” were not removed and as long as regional authorities “do not act according to their commitments.”

