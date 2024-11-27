Europe will need ‘massive’ increase in defence spending - von der Leyen

Europe will need to find funds for a “massive” increase in defence and security spending in the next five years, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The centre right German politician was addressing the European Parliament before a key vote by MEPs to approve the next commission as a whole on Wednesday. If the vote passes Dr von der Leyen and the 26 commissioners nominated by national capitals will be able to start work in the new executive, which proposes EU laws.

In her speech, Dr von der Leyen said she would work with “pro-European forces” in the parliament and govern “from the centre”, signalling that she will not look to rely on votes from the far right.

While Russia was spending 9 per cent of its GDP (gross domestic product) on defence, Europe was spending on average 1.9 per cent, she said. “There is something wrong in this equation. Our defence spending must increase,” she said. The commission president said the EU needed to fund common defence projects together.

The union also had to stand behind Ukraine in its war with Russia “for as long as it takes,” she said. “Let there be no doubt, we want Ukraine as part of the European Union ... We will get ready with the reforms that we need on our side,” she said.

The first priority of the new EU executive would be improving the bloc’s economic competitiveness. This work would include a focus on cutting red tape coming from Brussels and pushing through changes to make it easier for private capital and savings to be invested across borders, she said.

“A start-up from California can expand and raise money all across the United States. But a start-up in Europe has to deal with 27 different national barriers. We need to make it easier to grow in Europe,” she said.

Dr von der Leyen said she would oversee a “dialogue” on the future of the car industry with the sector.

The new commission would “stay the course” on landmark climate reforms from her previous term, known as the green deal. However, she said businesses needed to be kept onside during the climate transition.

When it came to migration policy there was a need for “stricter rules” but also “stronger guarantees” for the rights of individual asylum seekers.

Dr von der Leyen said she believed there was a need for Treaty change to reform the rules that govern how the EU works.

The commission president said she had fought “tooth and nail” to increase the number of women who national capitals nominated as their next commissioners.

Former Fianna Fáil minister Michael McGrath, will have “consumer protection” added to his existing title of EU commissioner for justice, democracy and the rule of law, she said.

The second commission led by Dr von der Leyen is expected to be backed by a majority of MEPs in the vote.

Iratxe García, who leads the centre left Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group, said the EU faced internal threats from the far right who wanted to “dismantle the European project” and from US president-elect Donald Trump wanting to “break the transatlantic bond”. The Spanish MEP said her grouping would vote for the commission but that did not mean it was handing over a “blank cheque”.