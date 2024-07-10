Russia-Ukraine war: Odesa hit in overnight Russian strikes as US pledges more air defence systems

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington DC. Photograph: SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched 20 drones and five missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday, killing two people in the Black Sea region of Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and hitting an energy facility in the northwest, officials said.

A truck driver and security guard were killed in the southern Odesa region during the missile attack, which damaged port warehouses, trucks and a civilian ship, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Reuters reports he also said a sailor was wounded.

The region’s port facilities have been regularly attacked by long-range strikes by Moscow.

Ukraine’s air force claimed it had downed 14 of 20 drones over eight regions during the attack. It also claimed to have prevented three of four Russian missiles from reaching their targets. The claims have not been independently verified.

READ MORE

On Wednesday morning the Ukrainian air force announced Russian had fired a ballistic missile and four guided air missiles from occupied Crimea, and 20 Shahed drones from the Kursk region inside Russia.

Russian drones attacked energy facilities in Ukraine’s Rivne region, the Ukrainian national grid operator said on Wednesday morning.

The latest attacks come as US president Joe Biden pledged new air defence systems for Ukraine.

Mr Biden welcomed Nato member states to a Washington summit warning that “[Vladimir] Putin wants nothing less, nothing less, than Ukraine’s total subjugation ... and to wipe Ukraine off the map. Ukraine can and will stop Putin.”

Mr Biden announced Nato will provide Ukraine with five new strategic air defence systems, the promise coming just a day after a deadly missile strike against a paediatric cancer hospital and other civilian targets.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Washington with the summit expected to focus heavily on helping Kyiv fight Russian aggression in the war in Ukraine.

He said he would “fight” for Nato to strengthen Ukrainian air defences and furnish it with more F-16 fighter jets.

Elsewhere, Russia has issued an arrest warrant for Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny and a leading dissident living in exile, imposing a two-month detention order on grounds that she participated in an “extremist” group.

The warrant was issued in absentia by a Moscow court on Tuesday, five months after Mr Navalny died in a Russian Arctic penal colony. Ms Navalnaya held the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, responsible for her husband’s death.

In Russia, the label “extremist” is routinely applied to dissident or independent civic groups by courts, which typically carry out the wishes of the Kremlin in political cases.

Since Mr Navalny’s death, Ms Navalnaya has lived in an undisclosed location outside Russia with the couple’s two children. Writing on the X social media platform on Tuesday she told her supporters not to be distracted by the court order against her, but to focus on the broader campaign against Mr Putin. – Guardian