EU leaders lambast Hungary’s Orban for solo ‘peace mission’ to Moscow

Senior European officials denounced Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban for visiting Russia on what he called a “peace mission” to address the war in Ukraine, as the Kremlin made clear it was sticking to demands for territory that Ukraine has rejected.

Budapest took over the rotating presidency of the European Union this week, but Brussels was blunt in saying Mr Orban was not representing the bloc in Moscow on Friday, three days after he visited Kyiv and urged it to consider a ceasefire with Russia.

“The number of countries that can talk to both sides of the conflict is rapidly diminishing. Soon Hungary will be the only European country that will be able to talk to everyone,” Mr Orban said at the start of his meeting in the Kremlin with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who looked at the floor, smiling and nodding, as he listened.

“I would like to use this opportunity to speak to you about a series of important questions and find out your position on ... questions that are important for Europe,” he added.

Mr Putin welcomed Mr Orban “not just as our long-standing partner but as presidency holder of the European Council”.

Many EU capitals feared that Mr Orban would use Hungary’s six-month presidency to pursue his own agenda and undermine unity in the bloc. He has long criticised western sanctions on Russia, maintained strong economic ties with Moscow and clashed with Brussels over his own illiberal and allegedly anti-democratic reforms.

“The EU rotating presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU. The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim,” said European Council president Charles Michel as Mr Orban landed in Moscow.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said of his visit: “Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Leaders of several EU states also lambasted Mr Orban, who urged Ukraine this week to seek a ceasefire with Moscow to speed up possible peace talks.

“In Moscow, Viktor Orban in no way represents the EU or the EU’s positions. He is exploiting the EU presidency position to sow confusion,” said Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas.

Mr Putin referred Mr Orban to a recent speech that “lays out our position on a possible peace settlement”, but said he could discuss “nuances” with his guest.

In last month’s speech, Mr Putin demanded that Ukraine forfeit five regions and abandon its Nato membership hopes — terms that Kyiv rejected immediately.

“The principle of ‘no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains inviolable. We call on all states to adhere to it,” said Kyiv’s foreign ministry on Friday.