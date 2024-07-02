Hungary’s Orban arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Bomb site in Kharkiv: Viktor Orban to discuss peace and Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations with Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning for talks to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Orban’s press chief has said.

“The most important topic of the talks is the chance to create peace,” Mr Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi said.

He also said the leaders will also discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

The visit by Mr Orban, an outspoken critic of Western military aid to Ukraine, comes a day after Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union Council.

Mr Orban, the closest ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin among EU leaders, has frequently opposed EU initiatives to support Ukraine in its defence against Moscow’s aggression since the February 2022 invasion.

Last year, Mr Orban told Mr Putin that Hungary had never wanted to oppose Russia. In early 2024, it took the EU leaders weeks to break the Hungarian prime minister’s veto to extend €50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine.

Last week, the EU opened membership talks to Ukraine, giving the country a political boost in the midst of its war against Russia, although a long and tough road still lies ahead before it can join the bloc. – Reuters

