Two suspected of spying for Russia arrested by German police

Russia's embassy in Berlin. Policed in Bavaria have arrested two men they suspect of spying for Moscow and attempting to undermine German support for Ukraine. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA

Bavarian police have arrested two men they suspect of spying for Russia and planning sabotage acts to undermine the Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine .

Germany’s federal prosecutor said the two men, identified only as Dieter S and Alexander J, were suspected of “having been active for a foreign intelligence service” in a “particularly serious case” of espionage.

The two are accused of working on sabotage plans “intended to undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against Russian aggression” by carrying out “explosive and arson attacks mainly on military infrastructure and industrial sites in Germany”.

Dieter S allegedly scouted potential targets for attacks, “including facilities of the US armed forces” in Germany. He took photographs and videos of military sites and passed them to his Russian handler, it is alleged.

READ MORE

The man is also charged with belonging to a foreign terrorist organisation for two years until 2016, reportedly an armed unit of the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” based in eastern Ukraine.

He was arrested on Wednesday along with the second accused, a German-Russian citizen named Alexander J, who is accused of joining the plot last month. He was due before a remand judge on Thursday morning; Dieter S has already spent his first night in custody after a court appearance on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a series of suspected cases of Russian espionage in Germany and across Europe. In November 2022 a German reserve army officer was handed a suspended sentence for passing information to Russian intelligence. A former German intelligence officer is currently on trial in Berlin accused of passing on to Russia German intelligence about the operations and movements of Russian mercenaries in Ukraine.

Poland has seen a string of Russian espionage trials with 16 people detained and charged in the last 12 months.

In December, 14 foreign nationals received prison sentences of one to six years for illegal monitoring of military transports to Ukraine as part of a wider plan to derail a train carrying military equipment.

They installed at least six cameras, operated remotely via smartphone apps, including an airport, the Baltic naval port of Gdynia and the train station in the border town of Rzeszow, the main hub for aid to Ukraine.

Most of the group are Ukrainians, two are students from Belarus and one is a Russian national who was previously a professional ice hockey player in Poland.

Citing a hacked Telegram group chat, prosecutors presented in court the payments made in cryptocurrency by the defendants’ handler: $5 for posting a leaflet attacking Ukrainians, $300-400 for mounting a camera, and up to $10,000 for the proposed train derailment.

Last month in Austria, police arrested a former intelligence officer accused of spying on Russian dissidents and rogue agents since 2017.

Austrian investigators say the man, during his time in Austrian intelligence, had links to fugitive ex-Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek. He vanished in June 2020 as Wirecard, its fraudulent financial practices unravelling, filed for bankruptcy. One of the most wanted men in Europe, Mr Marsalek is accused of spying for Russia since 2014.