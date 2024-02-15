Five people including a child killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian city of Belgorod

Broken windows in an apartment building following recent shelling in Belgorod in Ukraine. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Five people including a child were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Thursday on Russia’s southern city of Belgorod, Russian officials said.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media that 18 other people were wounded, including five children.

The governor of the neighbouring Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, called the attack “a new crime of the Ukrainian Nazis” – language typical of the way that Russian officials refer to Ukraine to justify their invasion.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

READ MORE

Mr Starovoyt said a shopping mall, an outdoor sports facility and residential areas were hit. He did not provide an official death toll.

“The enemy is deliberately hitting a cluster of civilians,” he said.

A correspondent from the defence ministry-owned Zvezda television channel said that six people had been killed in the vicinity of the Magnit shopping centre. The news outlet Mash put the total death toll at nine.

[ Ukrainian sea drones sink another Russian warship near Crimea ]

Video and photographs posted to social media showed a building sporting the Magnit logo with its nearly all its windows shattered, as well as blown-out windows of apartment complexes.

Video published by Zvezda showed emergency workers running to aid injured people at an outdoor sports complex.

Belgorod is the nearest big Russian city to the border with Ukraine, and the city and surrounding region have come under frequent attack in the course of the war. Russian authorities said 25 civilians were killed in the biggest of these at the end of December.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems had shot down 14 Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Damaged building after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv in early February. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

Meanwhile, Russia’s missile attacks hit infrastructure, damaged buildings, and injured at least 11 people in different parts of the country, officials said.

Russian forces targeted seven Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian air defences shot down 13 out of 26 Russian-launched missiles, the air force said. This was a lower success rate than usual, reflecting the fact that the strength of air defences varies across regions.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said all missiles targeting the capital had been shot down and no big damage was reported.

[ Ukraine’s second city keeps going despite Russian attacks ]

Officials in the nearby Kyiv region said seven private houses and cars were damaged by the missile debris.

In Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, an energy infrastructure facility was hit, causing a fire, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi. Three people were lightly injured, while 18 houses, two schools and a kindergarten were damaged.

The energy ministry said the Lviv strike resulted in significant damage to several facilities of an electricity distributing company.

But the latest missile attacks had no critical impact on the work of energy facilities elsewhere, the ministry said.

Infrastructure was also hit in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine and in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, regional officials said.

Two people were injured in Khmelnytskyi region, and six in Zaporizhzhia, officials said. Residential houses, a shop, and a school were also damaged in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials have said the Russian forces are trying to repeat attacks of the previous winter when Ukraine’s power sector suffered serious damage, resulting in long blackouts for millions of people.

This year Ukraine has so far had unusually warm winter weather with temperatures well above zero and the energy system has been able to cope.

Ukraine is conducting a manoeuvre in some areas of the embattled town of Avdiivka to withdraw troops to “more advantageous positions” and in other places is trying to push out Russian troops, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Thursday.

He said in televised comments that Ukraine had activated a backup logistics route into the town, but that supplies into Avdiivka and evacuations from it were “difficult”.

Russia is trying to capture the eastern town after months of heavy fighting in the war.

“In Avdiivka a manoeuvre is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force (the Russians) out of positions,” Mr Lykhoviy said.

“Therefore the key announcement with regards to all this is that supplies to Avdiivka and evacuations from there are difficult,” he said, adding that they had set in action a “reserve logistics artery” that had been prepared in advance.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone