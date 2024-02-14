Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian landing ship off Crimea

A Russian landing ship similar to the vessel destroyed by Ukraine off occupied Crimea. File photograph: Reuters

Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed a Russian landing ship off occupied Crimea in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry’s intelligence unit, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainska Pravda, a major Ukrainian media outlet, published several videos showing a column of smoke over the sea off the southern coast of Crimea, as well as helicopters flying over the sea.

Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Honcharenko said the targeted ship was the Tsezar Kunikov, which took part in Russian military operations in Georgia in 2008.

READ MORE

Elsewhere, Russian bombing raids killed three people including a child late on Tuesday near Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk, the local council said.

It reported that the strikes hit nine apartment blocks and a hospital in Selydove, about 20km (12 miles) west of the front line. Twelve people were also reported injured including four children.

Russian state news said Ukraine launched nine drones over Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed nine drones over those regions, as well as over the Black Sea, RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has welcomed the US Senate vote that approved $61bn (€57bn) in aid for Ukraine and sent it to the House of Representatives for a vote.

“American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world,” Mr Zelenskiy said.