Berlin zoo-goers mourn passing of Ingo the flamingo

Berlin’s army of animal-lovers are in mourning after the death of the zoo’s oldest resident: 75-year-old Ingo the flamingo.

After his long and healthy life, twice as long as the average flamingo in the wild, keepers said Ingo had been poorly for several days and died of old age on February 3rd.

While zoo records are not complete, a metal ring on his pink leg reading “3.6.1948 Cairo” suggests that Ingo may also have been the world’s oldest flamingo.

“Thanks to great care, Ingo reached the grand old age of 75,” said Andreas Knieriem, Berlin zoo director.

Born during the Berlin airlift, Ingo – pink and 150cm in height – came to West Berlin in 1955 and had several batches of children, though it is not documented how many.

Plans are already under way to have him stuffed and handed over to Berlin’s natural history museum alongside other famous former zoo favourites, including Knut the polar bear.

With Ingo’s passing, the zoo senior crown passes to Fatou, a female gorilla – who is 66 years young.