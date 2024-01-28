Protesters throw soup on Mona Lisa in Paris

This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting doused in soup. Photograph: Getty Images

Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to French news outlets.

The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane.

This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting doused in soup. Photograph: Getty Images

In a video shared by French news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, written on the front.

READ MORE

[ Melodic munificence of JP McManus ]

Staff are later seen rushing into hide the disruption by propping up black protective panels.

It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital’s Louvre museum, after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022, but it’s thick glass casing ensured it came to no harm.

More to follow. - Additional reporting PA