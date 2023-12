French police stand in front of a building where five bodies were found dead in Meaux, near Paris. Photograph: EPA

The bodies of a mother and her four children have been found in a flat in Meaux, near the outskirts of Paris, and police are hunting for the mother’s partner whom they say is suspected of their murders, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the bodies were found on Monday evening. Jean-Baptiste Bladier, the local prosecutor, confirmed that a homicide investigation has been launched after following the discovery of the bodies.

More to follow. – Reuters