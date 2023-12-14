EU leaders struggling to keep promises to Ukraine as Brussels summit begins

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban: "The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake and they must be stopped." Photograph: Miguel Medina /AFP via Getty Images

EU leaders have struggled at the start of a two-day summit to keep their two most elementary promises to Ukraine intact – to give it the money and wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope that one day it will be able to join the bloc.

The vision of Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, heartily shaking hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin two months ago still hung heavy over the summit.

Mr Orban came into the summit vowing to both block the plans by his 26 fellow leaders to officially declare that membership negotiations with Ukraine can start, and more pressingly, deny Kyiv €50 billion in financial aid that the country needs to stay afloat.

“The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake and they must be stopped – even if 26 of them want to do it, and we are the only ones against it,” he said in comments released by his office on Thursday. “This is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union.”

The challenge comes at an especially dire time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, straight off a trip to Washington where his pleas for more aid from the US Congress fell on deaf ears.

“Ukraine will not stand without supports and ongoing support from both the European Union and the US,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Barring that, he added “well then, Putin will win”.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the decision on the financial aid had to be taken at the summit, “because Ukraine is not fighting tomorrow. Ukraine is fighting right now”.

The urgency to find a solution is matched only by the potential blow to the EU’s credibility, Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address to the leaders.

“Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or as unable to take decisions it prepared itself,” he said.

Referring to Mr Putin, he added: “Don’t give him this first – and only – victory of the year. Europe must win, agreements must be honoured.”

In an apparent attempt to ease tensions on Wednesday, the European Union executive unlocked Budapest’s access to €10 billion of funding previously frozen over concerns Mr Orban had damaged democratic checks and balances. – Agencies