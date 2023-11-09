There can be no peace or security for Israel without justice for Palestinians, says Varadkar

Representatives attend the International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza at the Elysée Presidential Palace, in Paris. Photograph: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there can be no peace or security for Israel without justice for the Palestinian people, adding that “double standards will lead to no standards, if not checked”.

Speaking in Paris during an address to the International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza, Mr Varadkar said that Ireland’s experience showed that “peaceful coexistence and partnership is possible”, even after a prolonged period of conflict.

He said the international community must hold to the principle that all lives are equal, Israeli and Palestinian, and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war as “grave and deteriorating” and on a scale that was “almost unimaginable”. He also warned there was a high risk of escalation in the West Bank and Lebanon.

The Taoiseach also called for all hostages being held by Hamas to be released without precondition.

He added that Ireland would increase aid to Palestinians, “making a further contribution before the end of the year”.

Mr Varadkar said the “number one priority has to be a humanitarian ceasefire to be observed by all actors, and our insistence that humanitarian law should be observed. Failure to do so can’t be inconsequential forever”.

French president Emmanuel Macron said Paris would increase aid for Palestinians from €20 million to €100 million this year. He also reiterated calls for a humanitarian pause to allow for the delivery of aid to Gaza, and urged nations to “work towards a ceasefire”.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Taoiseach said: “The situation in Gaza is critical. We urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire and a significant scaling up of humanitarian access and supplies to get vital aid to people there. I thank President Macron for convening this important conference because decisive action is needed.

“Leaders will discuss how we can better respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, particularly in terms of health, food, water, medicines and electricity. Ireland has already committed an additional €13 million to help the people of Gaza, and we want to do more,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I will engage with leaders from Europe, the Middle East and further afield to see how Irish citizens wishing to leave Gaza can do so safely. I will also meet with agencies working in Gaza, including UNWRA and the Red Cross, to hear first-hand about the situation.”