School warned about Rotterdam suspect before alleged shootings

A 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, who lived near the suspect, were shot. Photograph: Jeffrey Groeneweg/Getty

Public prosecutors were concerned enough about the erratic behaviour of a man now suspected of shooting three people dead in Rotterdam that they had sent a warning letter to his school, they confirmed on Friday.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear before a judge on October 3rd, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office said.

He is being held on suspicion of shooting a 39-year-old woman who lived near his home as well as her 14-year old daughter and a 43-year old doctor who taught at the Erasmus Medical Center where the suspect was a student. All three victims died.

The prosecutor’s spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of a letter from prosecutors to the Erasmus Medical Center circulating on Dutch media. It described “psychotic behaviour” and alcohol troubles, as well as complaints from neighbours over his treatment of animals. The letter’s date was not visible.

“I presume that the information above will contribute to the decision as to whether the person concerned should be eligible for a general doctor’s diploma,” the letter said.

Regional broadcaster Rijnmond said the school then decided not to award the diploma to the man, whom other media identified as Fouad L. The prosecutors’ spokesperson declined to comment on this.

Police have said they are investigating a motive for the shooting.

Images of students fleeing and patients being evacuated from the hospital have been playing on Dutch television news since the incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Fatal shootings are rare in the Netherlands and the incident drew condolences from Rotterdam’s mayor and the country’s king and queen, among others.

The suspect allegedly started fires at the university and the woman's home before he was arrested shortly after fleeing a building.

Rotterdam’s chief prosecutor, Hugo Hillenaar, said on Thursday the suspect had a history of police run-ins and “in 2021, he was prosecuted and convicted for animal abuse”. – Reuters.