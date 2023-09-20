Ukraine war: Olena Zelenska calls for return of 19,000 Ukrainian children from Russia

Locals head to their jobs as smoke rises from an overnight drone strike in Lviv, Ukraine, on September 19th, 2023. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukraine’s first lady urged world leaders on Tuesday to help return Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, where she said they are being indoctrinated and deprived of their national identity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Olena Zelenska said that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been transferred by force or deported to Russia or occupied territories.

So far, only 386 have been brought back. In Russia, “they were told that their parents don’t need them, that their country doesn’t need them, that nobody is waiting for them,” Ms Zelenska said.

“The abducted children were told that they are no longer Ukrainian children, that they are Russian children.”

Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing a fire, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Wednesday.

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

“Last night, Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava region. Our air defence system did a good job against enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” he said.

The refinery has been attacked repeatedly by Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year.

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 17 out of 24 drones that Russia launched on Ukraine overnight, the military said.

Elsewhere, a fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has been extinguished, the city’s mayor said on Wednesday.

“There were no casualties,” the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform. “The airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal.”

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed Ukraine-launched drones over the Belgorod and Oryol regions late on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry, in posts on the Telegram messaging platform, said that two drones were destroyed over the Oryol region in Russia’s southwest and one over the Belgorod region, which border with Ukraine.

Governors of both of the regions said there was no destruction or casualties. – Reuters