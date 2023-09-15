Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchange rifles as gifts

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchanged rifles as gifts during the North Korean leader's visit to Russia. Photograph: EPA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stopped in a far eastern Russian city on Friday to see a factory that builds the country’s most advanced fighter jets.

Mr Kim’s visits to Russian weapons and technology sites and meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin have raised speculation he will supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.

The two leaders gifted each other rifles when they met in far eastern Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, and confirmed the isolated Russian leader would visit North Korea though no further details have been revealed.

Mr Kim’s visit to Russia comes as the two nations deepen their ties while both are increasingly isolated and sanctioned in separate confrontations with the West.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti published video showing Mr Kim’s armoured train pulling into a station in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Mr Kim’s convoy sweeping out of the station shortly afterward.

Tass news agency said Mr Kim and local Russian officials were headed for a plant that produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.

Mr Kim is to travel next to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific fleet, a university and other facilities, Mr Putin told Russian media after his summit with Mr Kim.

Experts say in return for helping Mr Putin replenish war supplies, Mr Kim would seek Russian help to modernise his air force and navy, which are inferior to those of rival South Korea while Mr Kim has devoted much of his own resources to his nuclear weapons programme.

The summit between Mr Kim and Mr Putin this week took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important domestic launch centre.

North Korea has struggled to put into space an operational spy satellite to monitor US and South Korean military movements.

Asked whether Russia will help North Korea obtain satellites, Russian state media said Mr Putin responded: “That’s why we have come here. (Mr Kim) shows keen interest in rocket technology. They’re trying to develop space, too.”

Mr Putin, for his part, would want to receive ammunition, artillery shells and even ballistic missiles from North Korea to replenish his exhausted arms inventory in the second year of Russia’s war in Ukraine, foreign experts say.

Since last year, the US accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia, likely much of them copies of Soviet-era munitions.

South Korean officials said North Korean weapons provided to Russia have already been used in Ukraine. – AP