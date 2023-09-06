Ukraine war: Russian drone attack kills one in Danube port of Izmail

Ukraine war: A Russian drone attack on the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region killed one person. Photograph: Andreea Campeanu/The New York Times

A Russian drone attack earlier on Wednesday on the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region of Ukraine killed one person and damaged infrastructure, the region’s governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

During the nearly three-hour attack, several agricultural and port facilities were damaged and several fires recorded, said Oleh Kiper, the governor. “An employee of an agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital,” he said.

Elsewhere, Moscow launched missile attacks on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country’s air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 5.50am local time when air raid alerts were issued for all of Ukraine before being called off about an hour later.

“Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that according to preliminary information, there was no destruction in Kyiv and no casualties.

The scale of the attack, which Mr Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone just before midnight on Tuesday over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was no destruction or casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report. – Reuters