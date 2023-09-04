Russia attacks Ukrainian port hours before Putin to meet Erdogan to discuss grain deal

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday. Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool//AFP via Getty Images

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan will try to convince Vladimir Putin to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis, when the two leaders meet in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.

Russia quit the deal in July – a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey – complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks with Erdogan, who previously played a significant role in convincing Putin to stick with the deal, would take place in the middle of the day, Moscow time.

“We play a leading role here,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said in an interview on A Haber television channel.

“The current status [of the grain deal] will be discussed at the summit on Monday. We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success,” Kilic said.

The deal was aimed at getting grain from Ukraine to world markets through the Black Sea and easing a global food crisis that the United Nations said had been worsened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets.

Putin has repeatedly said the West was to blame for Russia leaving the deal because it had failed to implement a separate memorandum agreed with the United Nations.

But Putin has also said Russia could return to the grain deal if the West fulfils its side of the deal.

UN secretary general António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving the deal.

To convince Russia to approve the original deal a three-year accord was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help it with its own food and fertiliser exports.

One of Moscow’s main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the Swift international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022.

Russia, though, wants implementation. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday that things that were implied had not been implemented last time. In its report on the Erdogan meeting, Russian state television said the promises made to Russia must be implemented.

Russia has also been discussing a Putin initiative to supply up to 1 million tonnes of Russian grain to Turkey at reduced prices for subsequent processing at Turkish plants and shipping to countries most in need.

For Russia, Erdogan is a key broker – and one respected personally by Putin. It is their first in-person meeting since October.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a post on social media that he has submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament. His announcement came after the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defence minister in the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports. Oleg Kiper, the governor of Odesa, said Moscow launched a drone attack on the city of Izmail one of Ukraine’s two major grain-exporting ports on the Danube river in the south of the region. Ukrainian air defences shot down 17 drones targeting the Odesa region, Kiper said in a Telegram post, but added “unfortunately there were also hits”.

He said the attack on Izmail had lasted a total of 3½ hours. Several buildings including warehouses were struck and agricultural machinery and industrial equipment were damaged, he said. Several fires also broke out in civilian residences due to falling debris, he said, but they had since been put out. There were no deaths or injuries.

The Ukrainian air force also said drones had targeted the nearby district of Kili. A day earlier, Russia attacked the Danube port of Reni. The defence ministry in Moscow said the drones had struck fuel depots used by the Ukrainian military. Russia has increasingly targeted port infrastructure since July, when it pulled out of the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that had allowed Ukraine to export its grain via its Black Sea ports.

Russia’s defence ministry claims it has destroyed four US-made Ukrainian military boats carrying landing troops in the Black Sea. In a Telegram post, the ministry said the Willard Marine Sea Force inflatable boats were heading towards Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean peninsula. It was not possible to verify the claim and Ukraine has not so far made any comment.

Last week the ministry said Russia had destroyed another four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea. That claim was also not able to be verified. – Reuters, with additional reporting by the Guardian

