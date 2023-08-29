Ukraine war: drones downed in Tula and Belgorod regions, says Moscow

A woman reacts as she tells police about how her house was recently shelled in Avdiivka settlement near a front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: EPA

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Two drones “were destroyed” over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Another drone was “destroyed by air defence forces” over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at about 11pm Moscow time on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry did not say whether there had been damage or casualties as a result of either incident.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia. The attacks have caused little serious damage.

Elsewhere, the United States has accused Moscow of attempting to intimidate and harass US employees, after Russian state media reported that a former US consulate worker had been charged with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington.

The FSB Security Service has accused Robert Shonov, a Russian national, of relaying to US embassy staffers in Moscow information on how Russia’s conscription campaign was affecting political discontent in advance of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

The news emerged as Paul Whelan, a former US marine jailed in Russia over espionage charges that the United States says are bogus, was seen in a rare video broadcast on Monday by a Kremlin-backed news channel. – Guardian