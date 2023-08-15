Ukraine war: three killed amid wave of Russian attacks in western regions

A local resident clears debris in her house after a missile strike in Kherson on August 14th, 2023. Photograph: ALEXEI SANDAKOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine’s western region of Lviv and the northwestern region of Volyn, killing at least three people and wounding scores of others, officials said.

Three people were killed and several hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, Yuriy Pohulyaiko, governor the Volyn region of which Lutsk is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Volyn region borders Nato-member Poland to its west.

There were no casualties in Russia’s air attack on the western region of Lviv, according to preliminary information, but more than 100 residential houses were damaged and a kindergarten playground was destroyed.

Until July, the Lviv region – which is far from the front lines and which borders Nato-member Poland – had been spared most Russia’s air attacks.

But in July seven people were killed when a missile hit a residential building. Ukrainian media reported that according to preliminary information, Tuesday’s attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

On Monday, Russia launched three waves of drones and missiles against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, though the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all the airborne weapons.

Falling debris from the interceptions of 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles damaged a residential building, a supermarket and a dormitory of an educational facility in the city, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said, adding two employees of the supermarket were hospitalised.

Elsewhere, 22 Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Monday, leaving behind a skeleton staff as relations between the two countries deteriorated after Moldova last month ordered Moscow to withdraw most of its delegation.

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said: “This unfriendly step of official Chisinau will undoubtedly have consequences for Russian-Moldovan relations.”