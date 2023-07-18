Europe heatwave: Rome braced for record 43 degrees heat

A pharmacy's sign indicates the outside temperature near the Scalinata di Trinita dei Monti (Spanish Steps) in Rome on July 17th, 2023. Photograph: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Temperatures continued to reach extreme highs across many parts of the northern hemisphere on Monday, with the mercury in parts of Italy poised to hit 45 degrees on Tuesday and wildfires raging in Greece and Spain.

In Italy, where temperatures later in the week could push close to the European record of 48.8 degrees set in the Sicilian town of Floridia in August 2021, Italians were warned to brace themselves for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

The health ministry has sounded a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence. Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 43 degrees in Rome on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5C set in August 2007.

Wildfires rage on in Greece, where evacuation efforts are under way in coastal towns outside of the capital of Athens. This week will continue to be at a high risk of fires, the Greek meteorological service has warned.

The fires outside the city forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed main roads and gutted holiday homes on Monday, as high winds pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat.

Asia, Europe and the United States are suffering under extreme heat on as global temperatures surpass alarming highs amid the latest effects of the climate crisis.

The heatwave is happening as the US and China hold climate talks, with US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhu,a urging joint action to cut methane emissions and coal-fired power.

“In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Mr Kerry said on Monday.

Scorching temperatures persist across the United States, especially in the southwest. California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, hit 53.33 degrees but the record 54.44. – Guardian